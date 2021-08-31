Decatur neighborhood cleanup days returning this fall

Share









Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is hosting neighborhood cleanup days on Saturdays from September to December. The cleanup days will give residents a chance to dispose of bulky materials that would not usually be placed in pay-as-you-throw bags.

Every street in the city has been assigned a Saturday, according to an announcement from the city. All items to be collected should be placed at the curb no later than 7:30 a.m. to ensure city staff doesn’t have to rerun routes. Collections will run until 3:30 p.m. or until finished — whichever is sooner.

Acceptable items include:

— Yard trimmings;

— Building materials that are not from the work of private contractors;

— Tires;

— Furniture;

— Appliances not containing Freon; and

— Trash that would not normally be placed in pay-as-you-throw bags.

Items that cannot be accepted include, liquids, dirt, bricks, blocks, stone rocks, concrete and motor vehicle batteries or parts.

The first collection will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11 in the Oakhurst neighborhood. The streets that are scheduled for pickup are:

— First Avenue;

— The 100 to 600 block of Second Avenue;

— The 400 to 900 block of Third Avenue;

— Fourth Avenue and North Fourth Avenue;

— Fifth Avenue;

— Gordon Street;

— The north side of Northern Avenue;

— The 1000 to 1700 block of Oakview Road;

— Maxwell Street; and

— The 400 to 600 block of East Lake Drive.

To view the full collection schedule, see pages four and five of the Decatur Focus September newsletter.

