Decatur Police arrest man near Decatur High accused of aggravated assault

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on Aug. 3 arrested a man near Decatur High who was accused of aggravated assault in another jurisdiction.

A Decatur High senior witnessed the incident.

“On my drive out of the parking lot at the end of the day, I witnessed a man being tackled down to be arrested on Commerce Drive near the bus loop of the high school, and he scrambled out from the police officers’ control and ran away with handcuffs on his left hand,” the student said. “I proceeded to see seven more police cruisers arrive on the scene, making a total of nine police cars.”

Sgt. John Bender with Decatur Police confirmed the incident.

“On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at approximately 3:54 pm, A Decatur police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Robin Street for having an invalid registration,” Bender said. “During the course of the stop, the driver of the vehicle provided false identifying information to the officer. As the officer attempted to detain the driver, a struggle ensued. The driver resisted the officer’s efforts to place him under arrest. The officer deployed a TASER against the suspect, but it was ineffective. A short foot pursuit ensued that ended in the 400 block of Electric Avenue, where the suspect was placed under arrest without further incident.”

The suspect, a 37-year-old Atlanta man, faces the following charges:

– An active warrant for aggravated assault held by another metro-Atlanta police agency.

– Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

– Obstruction of an officer.

– Giving a false name or date of birth.

– Driving with an expired license plate

