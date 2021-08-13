Type to search

Decatur Police, medical personnel respond to possible assault on East Lake Drive

Crime and public safety Decatur

Zoe Seiler Aug 13, 2021
Photo by Dan Whisenhunt
Decatur, GA — On Friday, Aug. 13, Decatur Police and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of a person injured in a parking lot located in the 600 block of East Lake Drive at about 5 a.m.

An adult man was found with a head injury. The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Investigators were on the scene this morning and are treating the incident as an assault investigation until police know otherwise, according to the Decatur Police Facebook page.

As new details of the case are available, the police department will inform the community. At that time, this story will be updated.

