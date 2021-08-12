Decatur Police obtain arrest warrants for suspects in carjacking, armed robbery

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police obtained two additional arrest warrants on Tuesday, Aug. 10, for hijacking a motor vehicle. Both suspects are thought to be connected to the carjacking incidents that occurred on Mimosa Place and Kirk Crossing Drive in July, according to the Decatur Police Facebook page.

D’Anthony Thomas, 27, of DeKalb County is currently in custody in another jurisdiction. Decatur Police are seeking the whereabouts of Jaime Hunter, 26, of DeKalb County.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hunter, contact Inv. Edwards at [email protected] or 678-553-6664 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.

On July 31, Decatur Police announced the arrest of one suspect in connection to the carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on July 22 and 23.

“On Friday, July 30, 2021, after tireless work by members of our Criminal Investigations Division, 24-year-old Rielly Fuller of DeKalb County was taken into custody and charged with two counts of hijacking a motor vehicle and one count of battery for the carjacking incidents that occurred on Mimosa Place on July 22, 2021 and Kirk Crossing Drive on July 23, 2021,” the Decatur Police Department previously said. “The vehicles taken in both carjackings have been recovered. We would like to thank the DeKalb County Police Department SWAT team for their assistance with this arrest.”

On July 22, Decatur Police responded to a carjacking in the 100 block of Mimosa Place at about 5:40 p.m. An adult woman parked her white 2021 Jeep Cherokee and exited the vehicle. A black, older model Volkswagen Jetta pulled up behind the victim’s vehicle. It was occupied by three men.

One of the suspects pointed a gray handgun at the victim and demanded her keys. The victim complied and the men left the area driving both the Jeep and Volkswagen.

Police later identified the suspect vehicle as a mid-2000’s black four-door Toyota Corolla with a rear spoiler.

On July 23, Decatur Police responded to an armed robbery in the 100 block of Kirk Crossing Drive at about 1:13 p.m. An adult male victim was moving items from his residence outside on Kirk Crossing Drive when he was approached by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun. The suspects demanded the victim’s car keys.

The suspect with the handgun struck the victim in the face and took the keys. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle, a silver 2015 Audi A4. They were unable to start the vehicle at first and demanded the victim’s phone. A third man armed with a handgun appeared in the driveway.

The victim was ordered to the ground and told not to look at the suspects and he complied. The first two suspects were able to start the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. The third suspect fled in a black sedan parked on the street. The victim sustained minor injuries.

