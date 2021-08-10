Decatur Police respond to a shooting at Decatur Library

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police responded to a person shot at the Decatur Library on Monday, Aug. 9, at about 7:47 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene to find an adult man who was shot in the rear parking deck of the building.

An investigation into the shooting revealed two adult men were arguing within the 900 block of Church Street, according to the Decatur Police Department Facebook page. The men separated after the argument and went their separate ways.

Shortly after that, the men ran into each other at the Decatur Library. Another argument ensued and resulted in one man being shot.

The suspect, 20-year-old man from Birmingham, Alabama, was arrested at the scene without incident. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail for aggravated assault and carrying a weapon without a license. The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, according to the post.

