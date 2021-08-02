Decaturish supporters speak out: Attorney Robert “Bo” Burke values watchdog reporting

Share









Robert “Bo” Burke is an attorney for the Kalka Law Group. He lives in unincorporated DeKalb County in between Decatur and Avondale Estates.

He began supporting Decaturish after a multi-article series was published looking into how money was being spent in Decatur. After reading the articles and seeing the amount of work that went into it, he decided that he needed to support Decaturish to see that work continue.

“I support Decaturish because I want reporters in local government meetings, and I want investigative journalism taking place for local issues,” Burke said. “I don’t have the time to go to the meetings or read the minutes or look at the supporting documents, and I think it is worth it to have reporters present. Even if I don’t ever read the article, knowing that an article will be written will keep local government in check.”

He also appreciates having a source for truly local news.

“The AJC is great, but it only covers DeKalb if something major happens. But a lot of it is just peace of mind that someone is keeping track of what is happening in my community,” Burke said. “Knowing that someone will be at the commission meetings and asking the police about investigations is worth the investment to me.”

