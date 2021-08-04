Decaturish Twitch show returns Aug. 4 with George Chidi, Marjorie Hall

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decaturish Twitch show returns at 6 p.m. on Aug. 4 after a summer hiatus.

Our guests are George Chidi, a Decaturish contributor who also publishes the Atlanta Objective, and Marjorie Hall, founder of DeKalb Strong, a local advocacy group. We will be discussing the upcoming local elections and other political news of the day.

The Twitch Show starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed by clicking here. The Twitch Shows generally will be at 6 p.m. every Wednesday through May 2022.

If you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on Aug. 4 at 6 p.m.

