Type to search

Decaturish Twitch show returns Aug. 4 with George Chidi, Marjorie Hall

Decatur Trending Twitch

Decaturish Twitch show returns Aug. 4 with George Chidi, Marjorie Hall

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 4, 2021
George Chidi and Marjorie Hall. Photo by Dan Whisenhunt
Share

Decatur, GA — The Decaturish Twitch show returns at 6 p.m. on Aug. 4 after a summer hiatus.

Our guests are George Chidi, a Decaturish contributor who also publishes the Atlanta Objective, and Marjorie Hall, founder of DeKalb Strong, a local advocacy group. We will be discussing the upcoming local elections and other political news of the day.

The Twitch Show starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed by clicking here. The Twitch Shows generally will be at 6 p.m. every Wednesday through May 2022.

If you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on Aug. 4 at 6 p.m.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia