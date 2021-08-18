Type to search

DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry will appear on Aug. 18 Decaturish Twitch Show

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 18, 2021
DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry. Image provided to Decaturish
Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry will appear on the Aug. 18 edition of the Decaturish Twitch Show.

Terry, the former mayor of Clarkston, represents Super District 6. He will be joined by Decaturish contributor and local journalist George Chidi. The show starts at 6 p.m.

The Twitch Show starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed by clicking here. The Twitch Shows generally will be at 6 p.m. every Wednesday through May 2022.

We’ll see you on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.

