DeKalb County Police investigating assault on North Carter Road

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Police say they are investigating an Aug. 15 assault that occurred on North Carter Road just outside Decatur’s city limits.

The assault occurred at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.

“According to the female victim, she was on the trail when the male suspect asked for her assistance,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “After assisting him, he assaulted her by striking her several times before she was able to run away. The suspect then fled on a bike heading towards Columbia Drive. Fortunately, the victim was not injured and declined medical attention.”

Police have not identified a suspect, but did have a description.

He’s described as a Black man, with a slim, muscular build. He wore black shorts, no shirt, rode a bike (unknown brand) and carried a lime green fanny pack. His age, height and weight are unknown

“If anyone has any info, they are urged to call detectives at 770-724-7710 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS,” the spokesperson said.

