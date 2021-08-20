DeKalb County has repaired water main break affecting Laurel Ridge Elementary

Share









Update: DeKalb County Watershed crews have finished repairs to a water main break on Mt. Olive Drive that impacted Laurel Ridge Elementary School. Water service has been restored, according to an announcement from the county.

Here is our previous story:

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Watershed is repairing a water main break that’s affecting Laurel Ridge Elementary School.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

DeKalb County Watershed Department received a call at 7:21 p.m. last night, Aug. 19., about a 6-inch water main break at 2804 Mt. Olive Dr., Decatur. Crews were dispatched and onsite by 7:45 p.m. The break has been located and the county has initiated plans to repair the break. Laurel Ridge Elementary School is affected and the county is coordinating with the school district to augment the school’s water reserves. For more information or to report water service issues, customers should contact 770-270-6243.

