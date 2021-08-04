Downtown Decatur Starbucks is closed for good

Share









Decatur, GA — The Starbucks in downtown Decatur won’t be returning.

It’s been closed since December, but it was supposed to be temporary. Decatur Planning & Economic Development Director Angela Threadgill said back in March that was the information she received from the landlord.

But on Aug. 4, she confirmed that the closure is now permanent.

“The Community and Economic Development Department received word mid-July from the landlord that Starbucks has permanently closed its Downtown Decatur location,” Threadgill said.

She said previously the city heard the store would reopen in mid-July. But the company’s priorities have changed.

“It appears that this Decatur location is one of more than 500 locations in North America to permanently shutter this year,” she said. “A new tenant for the prime retail space at the corner of East Ponce de Leon Avenue and East Court Square, still outfitted with coffee counter, display furniture and seating, is being sought by the landlord.”

Threadgill pointed to this article from Slate explaining Starbucks’ reasoning for the hundreds of closures.

“As we navigate through the COVID-19 crisis, we are accelerating our store transformation plans to address the realities of the current situation, while still providing a safe, familiar and convenient experience for our customers,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a press release, according to Slate.

