Dragon Con will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test

Atlanta, GA — Dragon Con — an annual science fiction, fantasy and pop culture convention held in Atlanta — will require attendees to be vaccinated or produce a negative COVID-19 test if they want to attend this year’s event.

Dragon Con will be held Sept. 2 through Sept. 6 in downtown Atlanta. Thousands of people from around the world are expected to attend. Dragon Con updated its attendance policy on Aug. 17.

“With the Delta variant causing more COVID-19 cases worldwide, including ‘breakthrough’ infections of vaccinated individuals, we must make changes to our COVID protocols including requiring all attendees who attend the live convention to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test before entering the convention,” Dragon Con announced. “For more details, go to DragonCon.org/updates”

According to the convention website, people who attend in person must show proof of vaccination or “a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of arrival before entering the convention.”

Masks are also required at this year’s event.

Dragon Con will also be offering virtual programming this year. Last year, the entire convention was canceled and was virtual-only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To see the full list of safety measures in place at this year’s Dragon Con, click here.

