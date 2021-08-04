Type to search

Driver cited following crash on Church Street in Decatur

Crime and public safety Decatur

Driver cited following crash on Church Street in Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 4, 2021
A photo of the Aug. 3 wreck on Church Street. Photo provided to Decaturish
Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on Aug. 3 responded to a crash on Church Street near the intersection of Bell Street.

Police arrived around 1:20 p.m.

“The accident investigation revealed a gold Lexus was traveling northbound on Church Street and A white Isuzu box truck was traveling southbound,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The driver of the Lexus failed to maintain their lane and struck the front end of the Isuzu. The driver of the Lexus sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the Lexus was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane.”

