Early voting locations announced in DeKalb County for municipal elections

Share









By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Elections department announced additional early voting locations for the Nov. 2 election. Beginning Oct. 12, six locations will be open for early voting.

– Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain 30088

– Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Drive, Atlanta 30317

– County Line-Ellenwood Library, 4331 River Road, Ellenwood 30294

– DeKalb County Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur 30032

– Dunwoody Public Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody 30338

– Future City Hall of Stonecrest, 2994 Turner Hill Road, Stonecrest 30038

– Linwood Recreation Center, 3360 Osborne Road, Brookhaven 30319

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker 30084

Early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays from Oct. 12 to Oct. 22, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23. A vote from the DeKalb County Elections board on voting hours and locations was unanimous at a special called meeting on Aug. 18.

Erica Hamilton, director of DeKalb Elections, said drop box locations will be announced at a later date.

The board also voted to defer a hearing of a challenge brought by J. Max Davis, who challenged the registration of 114 DeKalb County voters under O.C.G.A. 21-2-229 and O.C.G.A. 21-2-230. Davis filed the challenge in December 2020.

In a special called meeting on Dec. 30, 2020, DeKalb County Elections board determined one set of challenges under O.C.G.A. 21-2-230 lacked probable cause. The second challenge was pending until its scheduled hearing, Aug. 18.

But on Aug. 17, Davis requested a continuance.

“Yesterday, the board received a request. It was late yesterday, I believe, from Mr. Davis for a continuance of the hearing due to personal circumstances, and the notice that he received hearing be continued today,” said DeKalb County attorney Irene Vander Els.

Board member Karli Swift, who voted no to granting the continuance, said Davis received a certified letter with the hearing date, but there is a discrepancy whether he received email notification.

Board members considered hearing evidence from challenged voters in the virtual meeting, but ultimately decided against it. It is critical that challenged voters have every opportunity to rebut any evidence heard about having them removed from voter rolls, said DeKalb County attorney Terry Phillips. He added that a hearing is required.

The board voted 4-1 to grant the continuance and deferred the hearing. A date has not been set.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.