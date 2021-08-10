Electronics recycling event to be held at Decatur First United Methodist Church on Aug. 15

Share









Decatur, GA — New Life Technology Group will be taking electronics to be recycled on Sunday, Aug. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Decatur First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Ponce de Leon Ave.

Anyone taking electronics to the church are asked to enter the parking lot from North Candler Street and exit onto Commerce Drive. Masked volunteers will unload donated items, so individuals can stay in their vehicles, according to a Facebook post from the city of Decatur.

Used laptops could provide a student in need of computer access with their own refurbished laptop or help a local nonprofit in need of technology. Small plug-in electronics, wires and cabling, cameras, networking equipment, fitness trackers or smart watches, power tools, and phones are accepted for recycling.

Only flat TVs will be accepted for a fee of $20. Other large appliances will not be accepted.

To view a list of accepted items, click here.

On the Candler side of the church, they’re also taking food donations for DEAM and DCM from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.