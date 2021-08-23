Five candidates qualify for Atlanta District 5 seat; School Board rep draws no challengers

Five candidates qualify for Atlanta District 5 seat; School Board rep draws no challengersFile photo by Jonathan Phillips
Atlanta, GA — Five people have qualified to replace City Councilmember Natalyn Archibong as the District 5 representative on the Atlanta City Council.
Archibong is running for City Council president.
District 5 includes East Atlanta, East Lake, Edgewood and Kirkwood. To see a map of the City Council districts, click here. Michelle Olympiadis, who represents these neighborhoods as the District 3 School Board member, is running unopposed.
Here are the candidates running for District 5.
Here are the candidates running for City Council President:
– Sam Manuel
Here are the candidates running for mayor:
– Kirsten Dunn
– Nolan English
– Walter Reeves
– Richard N. Wright
– Glenn S. Wrightson
To see a list of all the candidates running in Atlanta this year, visit https://voteatl.org/
All of our Nov. 2 elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com
More information about the Nov. 2 municipal elections
The election will be Nov. 2. Early voting will begin on Oct. 12. The voter registration deadline for the upcoming city elections is Oct. 4. To register to vote, click here.
To see a list of important dates in the 2021 election year, click here.
To learn about qualifying for local elections in Tucker, Clarkston and Stone Mountain, click here.
Voters in DeKalb County are eligible to apply for an absentee ballot beginning today, Aug. 16. The county will hold municipal elections on Nov. 2, as well as a county-wide E-SPLOST vote for DeKalb County schools.
To apply for an absentee ballot:
— Visit the Georgia Secretary of State website: www.sos.ga.gov.
— Complete the absentee ballot application using the state’s official paper form or request an absentee ballot in writing. Use blue or black ink only.
Applications can be mailed to the county elections office and voter’s should use this address: DeKalb County Election office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032-1239.
Applications can also be submitted through fax, 404-298-4038 or email, [email protected]
Voters may send an absentee ballot request for multiple people who live in the same household in the same envelope or email.
If an absentee ballot is not mailed to you, contact your county’s elections office. You may still vote in person, either early or on Election Day.
An absentee ballot application must be received 11 days prior to the election, which is Oct. 22.
In accordance with SB202, a new voting bill signed by Governor Brian Kemp in March, a voter ID is required to apply for an absentee ballot. A Georgia driver’s license, Georgia voter card, U.S. military ID, employee ID issued by any branch of the federal or state government, U.S. Passport, tribal ID, or a document verifying a voter’s name and address – including a paycheck, utility bill, or bank statement – are accepted forms of ID.
Voters can obtain a free ID at the DeKalb County Elections office at 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur or at the following locations:
– On Aug. 25 from 3-6 p.m. at Doraville Marta Station, 6000 New Peachtree Road, Doraville 30340.
— On Aug. 30 from 3-6 p.m. at Indian Creek Marta Station, 3901 Durham Park Road, Stone Mountain 30083.
— On Sept. 15 from 3-6 p.m. at Chamblee Marta Station, 5200 New Peachtree Road, Chamblee 303041.
— On Sept. 14 from 3-6 p.m. at Kensington Marta Station, 3505 Kensington Road, Decatur 30032.
