Five candidates qualify for Atlanta District 5 seat; School Board rep draws no challengers

Atlanta, GA — Five people have qualified to replace City Councilmember Natalyn Archibong as the District 5 representative on the Atlanta City Council.

Archibong is running for City Council president.

District 5 includes East Atlanta, East Lake, Edgewood and Kirkwood. To see a map of the City Council districts, click here. Michelle Olympiadis, who represents these neighborhoods as the District 3 School Board member, is running unopposed.

Here are the candidates running for District 5.

– Samuel Bacote

– Liliana Bahktiari

– Katie Kissel

– Mandy Mahoney

– Doug Williams

Here are the candidates running for City Council President:

– Natalyn Mosby Archibong

– Courtney English

– Sam Manuel

– Mike Russell

– Doug Shipman

Here are the candidates running for mayor:

– Antonio Brown

– Andre Dickens

– Kirsten Dunn

– Nolan English

– Sharon Gay

– Mark Hammad

– Kenny Hill

– Rebecca King

– Felicia Moore

– Kasim Reed

– Walter Reeves

– Roosevelt Searles

– Richard N. Wright

– Glenn S. Wrightson

To see a list of all the candidates running in Atlanta this year, visit https://voteatl.org/

All of our Nov. 2 elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com

More information about the Nov. 2 municipal elections

The election will be Nov. 2. Early voting will begin on Oct. 12. The voter registration deadline for the upcoming city elections is Oct. 4. To register to vote, click here.

To see a list of important dates in the 2021 election year, click here.

To learn about qualifying for local elections in Tucker, Clarkston and Stone Mountain, click here.

Voters in DeKalb County are eligible to apply for an absentee ballot beginning today, Aug. 16. The county will hold municipal elections on Nov. 2, as well as a county-wide E-SPLOST vote for DeKalb County schools.

To apply for an absentee ballot:

— Visit the Georgia Secretary of State website: www.sos.ga.gov.