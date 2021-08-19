Gov. Kemp blocks local governments from mandating masks in businesses; Decatur’s mayor reacts

Share









Decatur, GA —Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 19 announced a new executive order that prohibits local governments from making private businesses do anything to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

“Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday that he said would ‘protect’ private businesses by barring local governments from forcing them to enact vaccine requirements, indoor capacity limits and mask rules aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus pandemic,” the AJC reported.

The executive order will likely affect a recent mask ordinance adopted by the Decatur City Commission. The Decatur City Commission at its Aug. 16 meeting unanimously voted to reinstate the city’s mask ordinance.

Businesses can opt out of the new ordinance, but the owners of these businesses must post signs notifying the public they’ve opted out.

“If an establishment [chooses] to opt out of enforcement, that establishment must post signage at all their public entrances stating that it does not consent to enforcement of the face covering requirement,” City Manager Andrea Arnold said.

Mayor Patti Garrett said the city will need to seek a legal opinion about whether its new ordinance is affected and how it will be affected.

“We’ve just found out about it, and we’re reviewing it to see how it would impact our ordinance,” she said.

Garrett said the city is “doing what it takes to keep our community safe.”

“I’m disappointed if this impacts a local jurisdictions’ ability to make public health decisions consistent with CDC guidelines,” she said.

