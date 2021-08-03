House fire on North Parkwood Road near city of Decatur displaces family

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — A house fire in the 700 block of North Parkwood Road displaced a local family and drew a response from two local fire departments.

Decatur Fire Rescue and DeKalb Fire Rescue both responded to the fire on Aug. 2, but Decatur Fire Chief Toni Washington said the home was actually in DeKalb County’s jurisdiction.

“Decatur was first on the scene and was assisted by DeKalb County,” Washington said. “The fire was immediately extinguished and contained. Later, it was determined that the house was within DeKalb County’s jurisdiction.”

Jaeson Daniels, a spokesperson for DeKalb Fire Rescue, said there were no injuries and the home was not a total loss.

“On DeKalb’s arrival, hand lines had already been placed for extinguishment and DeKalb was used for assistance,” he said. “From my understanding, the fire was small and was extinguished quickly. No injuries and the cause is under investigation.”

The fire has temporarily displaced a family living at the residence. The community has started a fundraiser for the family.

