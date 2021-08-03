Jana Johnson-Davis announces reelection campaign for Decatur School Board

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur School Board member Jana Johnson-Davis has announced she is running for reelection for the at-large seat on the board. Johnson-Davis was elected in 2019 to the at-large seat that was previously held by Annie Caiola, who left the board with two years remaining in her term.

Over the passed year, Johnson-Davis has advocated for racial equity and accountability in the City Schools of Decatur, metrics to determine when it was safe to reopen schools, teachers to be included in the first round of vaccinations with other essential workers, and administrative leave and full transparency during the investigation of former superintendent David Dude, according to a press release.

During her School Board tenure, Johnson-Davis has been acknowledged as a leader in education and she has participated in several panels hosted by a variety of organizations including the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Georgia State University College of Law, Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys, Auburn Avenue Research Library, National Council of Black Studies, and Georgia State University African American Studies Department.

As a scholar-activist, who is pursuing her PhD in educational studies from Union Institute & University, Johnson-Davis facilitated the Carter G. Woodson Regional Library’s book discussion on “Sing a Rhythm, Dance a Blues” by Monique W. Morris.

She has also served as the chairperson and lead organizer for the Loved Ones, Not Numbers campaign, an initiative developed to humanize and memorialize the lives of Georgians who died from COVID-19.

On Aug. 27, 2020, Johnson-Davis coordinated the unveiling and candlelight vigil of the Loved Ones, Not Numbers Memorial Wall at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. The memorial displayed 5,000 broken hearts symbolizing the number of COVID-19 victims in the state at the time, according to the press release.

Johnson-Davis also co-hosted the largest social justice rally and march in the city of Decatur after the death of George Floyd last summer.

Prior to being elected to the School Board, Johnson-Davis was a teacher at Renfroe Middle School for eight years, where she was a member of the Building Leadership Team and the Equity Team. Johnson-Davis was the club sponsor of Renfroe’s Young Ladies of Excellence. In that role she mentored over 120 girls. Additionally, Jana co-wrote and produced Renfroe’s Black History Month plays from 2013 to 2019. Johnson-Davis also proposed, developed, and taught CSD’s first social justice themed design cycle class, the press release states.

“This has been an intense two years, and I have been honored to serve the students, teachers, staff, and parents in the CSD community. I have done my best to maintain my commitment to ensuring equity and transparency,” Johnson-Davis said in the press release. “I will continue to stand for what is right for all stakeholders in CSD. This is a critical time not only for our district, but also for the field of education. My experience on the School Board during this unprecedented time is needed now, more than ever.”

Johnson-Davis has lived in Decatur with her husband, Mawuli Davis, for eight years. Their two sons are both graduates of Decatur High School.

“While our district continues to face challenges, I have no doubt that with new energy, leadership, and a spirit of collaboration, we can ignite our community’s educational potential to forge a better, more prepared future,” Johnson-Davis said in the press release. “I humbly ask for your support in November.”

More information about Johnson-Davis can be found on her campaign website.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.