King Williams, George Chidi will be featured guests on Aug. 25 Decaturish Twitch Show

Share









Decatur, GA — King Williams, a documentary filmmaker and journalist, and Decaturish contributor George Chidi will join the Aug. 25 Decaturish Twitch Show.

Due to a conflict, the Aug. 25 show will be broadcast at 5 p.m. instead of the usual time, 6 p.m. The Twitch Show can be viewed by clicking here. The Twitch Shows generally will be at 6 p.m. every Wednesday through May 2022.

Williams is based in Atlanta, GA. He’s a former weekly columnist at the Saporta Report, a local news organization from legendary Atlanta journalist Maria Saporta. He has recently launched his own newsletter I Am King Williams. He’s releasing an updated version of his documentary on gentrification entitled “The Atlanta Way,” and was an associate producer on the recently released Ken Burns/PBS documentary “Eastlake Meadows: A Public Housing Story.”

Chidi is a political columnist and public policy advocate. He also writes for The Intercept. He writes the George on Georgia column for Decaturish. He also publishes his own Substack newsletter, The Atlanta Objective.

If you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on Aug. 25 at 5 p.m.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.