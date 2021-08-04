Main, water line repairs to be completed on Katie Kerr Drive, Peachcrest Road in Decatur

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management is performing maintenance on a 30-inch main in the Katie Kerr Drive area on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Residents in the area may experience water discoloration as a result of the maintenance. Customers are encourage to run faucets inside and outside their homes to clear the internal plumbing if this occurs, according to a press release.

Customers continuing to experience issues should contact 770-270-6243.

On Thursday, Aug. 5., DeKalb County and its contractors will repair a leaking 16-inch water line on Peachcrest Road, between Maplehurst Drive and Columbia Drive. Work is expected to last about four hours. Residents and businesses should expect a water outage while the line is replaced between 3 and 8 p.m, according to a press release.

The work that will be performed is part of the annual water and sewer construction done by the DeKalb County Office of Engineering and Construction Management. Under the program, water mains throughout DeKalb County are being replaced with new pipelines to repair damaged lines and improve water pressure, quality and reliability of water service.

