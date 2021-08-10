Oakhurst Jazz Nights not returning in September

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Oakhurst Jazz Nights will not be returning in September as the Solarium at the historic Scottish Rite remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oakhurst Neighborhood Association President Anne Clarke said she was notified on July 31 by Solarium Executive Director Cindy Weiss Atherholt that “[t]he board has decided that the Solarium will remain closed, so we will be unavailable for use for Jazz Nights in September.”

Oakhurst Jazz Nights has been a tradition since 2003 when it was started by neighbors through the Oakhurst Neighborhood Association. The event typically happens every Thursday in April and September outside on the front lawn of the Solarium. The event is a casual, picnic style event that is free to the neighborhood. It is meant to benefit the local businesses in the community, Clarke said.

“It is difficult to create a two hour event for 300+ people in Harmony Park because we need bathrooms and permits and such,” Clarke said. “I could probably move it to Scout restaurant but having the entire lawn at the Solarium is a better fit for this type of event.”

“I have Grammy award-winning jazz artists that play in these free concerts,” she added. “It’s quite extraordinary and the neighborhood has loved it for 18 years.”