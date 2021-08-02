(PHOTOS) 2021 Kirkwood Spring Fling

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Atlanta, GA — There was some hot fun in the summertime during the Kirkwood Spring Fling on July 31.
The day started off with a 5K run in the morning and featured food vendors, artist market, activities for the children and live music throughout the day. The DeKalb County Board of Health was on site with their mobile vaccination truck for anyone who wanted a free COVID-19 vaccine.
The temperatures were not very spring like, but there was plenty of shade at Bessie Branham Park to help people beat the heat. The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 and Kristine Lucas from the Kirkwood Spring Fling Planning Committee said they were anxious to bring it back this year.
“When we knew the DeKalb Board of Health would be here with the vaccination truck, we were sure to post signs, add extra hand sanitizer stations and encourage people to wear masks if they were in crowds in close proximity to people they did not know. We are just doing our best to keep it as safe as possible,” said Lucas.
Amber Goodwin browses the merchandise at “The Little Nest” in the artist market during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Six-year-old Finn McNeil takes a bite of his popsicle during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Gregory Anderson (Grandpa), Eliana Turner, 1, Malakai Turner, 4, Bryan Turner and Aislynn Turner pose for a photo during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A person uses a handheld fan to keep cool during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Parker Smith & The Bandwith perform during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Parker Smith & The Bandwith perform during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Shirlita Boone of Lemonade Mixology adds an artistic flair to making lemonade during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Emcee DJ Labonita gets into the music from backstage during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta City Council President candidate Natalyn Archibong talks with people during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the artist market during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Quinn, AD, Quint and Quamarius from ‘Hey! Helping Empower Youth’ with Kirkwood Neighbors Organization President and candidate for Atlanta City Council, Katie Kissel (second from right) pose for a photo during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. The young entrepreneurs were hired by KNO for trash control and were also allowed to sell their bottled water. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The New Replicas performed during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jessica Spring with the DeKalb County Board of Health COVID-19 vaccination truck during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mark Haddad with his “Atlanta Map” art at the artist market during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Artist market vendor #esstees owner Suzanne Kosmerl, on right, with Amanda Dyson during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Snap Modern Art & Design’s Steven Crofut with his work in the artist market during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lebaron Sims checks out the selection at ‘Midge Man Vinyl Records’ during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the artist market during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sam Campbell looks over the signs at artist market vendor ‘Go Jump in the Lake’ during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the artist market during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People sit in the shade under the trees during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Friends Fiona Harris and Ruby Raskind, both 4, hang out in a tree during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nine-year-old Elliot Reynolds learns some new skills from Forte Twirl & Dance Studio owner Colleen Middleton during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Robert Barclift, Maddy Hart and Becca Wackym dance to the music during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kirkwood Business Owners’ Association Community Consultant Jennifer Ohme sells tickets to the Sept. 17 Kirkwood Wine Stroll during the Kirkwood Spring Fling at Bessie Branham Park on July 31. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.