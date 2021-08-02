(PHOTOS) 2021 Kirkwood Spring Fling

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Atlanta, GA — There was some hot fun in the summertime during the Kirkwood Spring Fling on July 31.

The day started off with a 5K run in the morning and featured food vendors, artist market, activities for the children and live music throughout the day. The DeKalb County Board of Health was on site with their mobile vaccination truck for anyone who wanted a free COVID-19 vaccine.

The temperatures were not very spring like, but there was plenty of shade at Bessie Branham Park to help people beat the heat. The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 and Kristine Lucas from the Kirkwood Spring Fling Planning Committee said they were anxious to bring it back this year.

“When we knew the DeKalb Board of Health would be here with the vaccination truck, we were sure to post signs, add extra hand sanitizer stations and encourage people to wear masks if they were in crowds in close proximity to people they did not know. We are just doing our best to keep it as safe as possible,” said Lucas.

