(PHOTOS) Agnes Scott College celebrates class of 2022

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College celebrated the class of 2022 with an outdoor parade and picnic during its Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23.

Faculty, students and family cheered as around 300 seniors dressed in their caps and gowns paraded around the campus behind a bagpiper.

The ceremony recognizes seniors as campus leaders and is one of the college’s oldest traditions. It was moved outdoors this year because of the pandemic.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.