(PHOTOS) Agnes Scott College celebrates class of 2022

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College celebrated the class of 2022 with an outdoor parade and picnic during its Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23.
Faculty, students and family cheered as around 300 seniors dressed in their caps and gowns paraded around the campus behind a bagpiper.
The ceremony recognizes seniors as campus leaders and is one of the college’s oldest traditions. It was moved outdoors this year because of the pandemic.
Seniors get ready for a group photo during Agnes Scott College’s Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chris Phinney of Senoia snaps a photo of daughter Grace while his wife Kirsten looks on during Agnes Scott College’s Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Zahirah and Octavia pose for a photo during Agnes Scott College’s Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Aftiong Enyemhi, Valvazia Todd, Sara Akbik and Maurisa Dawson pose for a photo during Agnes Scott College’s Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lee Trinh, Samia Shire and Avi Barstis pose for a photo during Agnes Scott College’s Senior
Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
President of Agnes Scott College, Leocadia I. Zak cheers on seniors as they pass by during Agnes Scott College’s Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Faculty and senior leadership cheer on the class of 2022 as they pass by during Agnes Scott College’s Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seniors are cheered on as they pass by during Agnes Scott College’s Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seniors are cheered on as they pass by during Agnes Scott College’s Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seniors smile for the official group photo during Agnes Scott College’s Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Damara Soto and Hailey Walker pose for a photo during Agnes Scott College’s Senior
Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Zamira Johnson poses in her cap and gown during Agnes Scott College’s Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Niang Dim, Nimco Yuusuf, Monique Gilmore and Aluel Deng Arou pose for a photo during Agnes Scott College’s Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A bagpiper leads the class of 2022 as they parade around the campus during Agnes Scott College’s Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The class of 2022 is cheered on as they pass by during Agnes Scott College’s Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Faculty and senior leadership cheer on the class of 2022 as they pass by during Agnes Scott College’s Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Agnes Scott College President Leocadia I. Zak cheers on seniors as they assemble following the parade during Agnes Scott College’s Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Agnes Scott College Director of Student Involvement LeAnna Rensi Casey cheers on her seniors as they pass by during Agnes Scott College’s Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ja’Vette Harden (center) gets a group hug from her father Mikole, sibling Mikah and mother Angela during Agnes Scott College’s Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ja’Vette Harden puts her mortarboard on sibling Mikah during Agnes Scott College’s Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Family and friends cheer on their seniors during Agnes Scott College’s Senior Investiture ceremony on Aug. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
