(PHOTOS) Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice holds rescheduled Juneteenth celebration

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice (AARJ) held its rescheduled Juneteenth celebration in Avondale Estates on Saturday Aug. 7.

The celebration originally scheduled for June 19 was postponed due to the weather. The “Jubilee Stroll-A Unity in Diversity Celebration” was held at two locations in Avondale Estates, with live entertainment, art, a raffle and voter registration outside My Parents’ Basement and a Kiddy Korner with children’s activities next to The Beer Growler and Banjo Coffee.

AARJ leader Nisheena Clemons started the program off with a history of AARJ which she said began in June 2020 with a protest of over 800 participants following the murders by police of George, Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. Clemons then introduced other AARJ leaders and gave a history of Juneteenth before Atlanta Resistance Revival Chorus director Carlisa Johnson asked people to stand and join in singing the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Clemons next introduced Avondale Estates City Commissioner Lionel Laratte, the city’s first and only Black commissioner.

Laratte took the microphone and welcomed those in attendance to Avondale. He spoke about the construction and other activities happening downtown and said the new Town Green being built was not just for the residents of Avondale Estates, but for everyone.

“We look forward to next year when it’s open, inviting everyone around us to come and play in the new space that we’ve created,” said Laratte.

Laratte was asked by Avondale Estates Welcoming Committee member Jack Krost how he thought Avondale is doing on the racial justice front. Laratte replied, “I like to measure things and I think what impressed me first was the amount of people that we had lining the streets last year during the protests. I think that we are seeing a more inclusive community, it’s certainly more inclusive than when I first moved here, and I like the fact that when I walk around by the lake on a Sunday, I see people from everywhere and of every shade enjoying our amenities, enjoying our neighborhood, enjoying our city and I look forward to the same thing happening on the Town Green. I think we have moved forward and we’ll continue to move forward.”

Avondale Estates Commissioner Lisa Shortell also attended the event.

For information on AARJ visit: aa-rj.org.

