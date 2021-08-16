(PHOTOS) Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — With a brief pause in the entertainment while some late afternoon thunderstorms rolled through, the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival celebrated its 20th anniversary at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, with a lineup of musical acts along with plenty of BBQ and fun for the entire family.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.