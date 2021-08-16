(PHOTOS) Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — With a brief pause in the entertainment while some late afternoon thunderstorms rolled through, the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival celebrated its 20th anniversary at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, with a lineup of musical acts along with plenty of BBQ and fun for the entire family.
Fiona Moore-Keish plays cornhole during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chelsea Hagan from Taylor’d Bar-B-Q greets a customer during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Leah Calvert of Smith & Calvert performs during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A late afternoon storm rolled in during Smith & Calvert’s set causing about an hour delay in the music before the skies cleared and entertainment resumed during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People shelter from the rain during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Linda McGee, holding a stop sign, was one of several City Schools of Decatur crossing guard’s stopping traffic and getting people safely across Columbia Drive during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decaturish Editor & Publisher Dan Whisenhunt & Reporter Zoe Seiler set up at the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People had a chance to tell Decaturish off and support local news during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People listen to Catfish Hill Roberts and The Bottom perform during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Catfish Hill Roberts and The Bottom perform during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Catfish Hill Roberts and The Bottom perform during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sherry Bailey, on right, fans Carol Grey during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ford’s BBQ co-owner Jon Jaffin tends to the corn during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Joelle Gracia waits on her Ford’s BBQ order during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cold beer was a popular beverage during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Georgia Hemp Company mascot Brian Hemp cools off in the misting fans during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dusty Poteat from Dunc’s BBQ Kitchen pulls a slab of ribs off the cooker during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Twelve-year-old Jaquelyn Almond-Rubio gets a kiss from an IWag Rescue puppy during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eight-year-old Zander Dawson got his face painted during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jim Thompson sits under a large tree during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Helen Ward draws a beer for a festival goer during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mark and Lori Teague have a beer during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mike and Anita Green from Winder wait out the rain delay during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Anita said she bought tickets to the festival as a gift to Mike for their 35th wedding anniversary. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Michael Yeh, Caroline, Hosey, K.D. Bridges, Theodora Phillips and Dustin Phillips take cover from the rain during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Maurice Walker has some Ford’s BBQ during the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
