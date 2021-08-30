(PHOTOS) Decatur Pan African Festival

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights hosted the city of Decatur’s first ever Pan African Festival in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. The family-focused celebration of innovation and economic development featured music, dancing, speakers and a self-guided walking tour of points of interest around the city.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.