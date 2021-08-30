(PHOTOS) Decatur Pan African Festival

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights hosted the city of Decatur’s first ever Pan African Festival in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. The family-focused celebration of innovation and economic development featured music, dancing, speakers and a self-guided walking tour of points of interest around the city.
Artist Jamaali Roberts of Jam Jam Art at his vendor booth during the city of Decatur’s first Pan African Festival hosted by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alec. and Qualon B. listen as fellow musical artist DKOMX performs during the city of Decatur’s first Pan African Festival hosted by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Pan People Steelband performs during the city of Decatur’s first Pan African Festival hosted by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jimmy Hill holds a poster with the likeness of his son Jimmy Atchison, who was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer in 2019, during the city of Decatur’s first Pan African Festival hosted by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur’s first Pan African Festival self-guided walking tour included the ‘Celebration Sculpture’ by artist Gary Price on the MARTA Plaza. The sculpture is dedicated to Decatur Mayor Emerita Elizabeth Wilson. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The self-guided walking tour during Decatur’s first Pan African Festival on Aug. 28 included the future site of the John Lewis Memorial behind the old DeKalb County Courthouse where the Confederate “lost cause” monument stood for over 100 years before being removed on Juneteenth 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of Capoeira Angola, Low Country Capoeira Angola Society, Eclipse Capoeira and Soul Angoleiro perform during the city of Decatur’s first Pan African Festival hosted by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Saéoursoul drummer Olalokun performs with Giwayen Mata dancers during the city of Decatur’s first Pan African Festival hosted by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of Giwayen Mata performs during the city of Decatur’s first Pan African Festival hosted by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of Giwayen Mata performs during the city of Decatur’s first Pan African Festival hosted by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Christina Haywood and Joseph Edelin take in the self-guided walking tour during the city of Decatur’s first Pan African Festival hosted by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Artist Adonica live paints during the city of Decatur’s first Pan African Festival hosted by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ticum, in foreground and members of Capoeira Angola, Low Country Capoeira Angola Society, Eclipse Capoeira and Soul Angoleiro perform during the city of Decatur’s first Pan African Festival hosted by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mama Nobantu Ankoanda speaks during the city of Decatur’s first Pan African Festival hosted by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Five-year-old Nadia Roberts gets a birds-eye view of the entertainment from her father Shea’s shoulders during the city of Decatur’s first Pan African Festival hosted by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Jordan, 9, Jett, 3, and Sade, 5, show their coloring during the city of Decatur’s first Pan African Festival hosted by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Two-year-old Eternity Akasi wears an outfit from her parents’ clothing business, Akasi Brand, during the city of Decatur’s first Pan African Festival hosted by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jude Harper Bacik browses the merchandise at vendor Iman Silveria’s (in background) Iman International during the city of Decatur’s first Pan African Festival hosted by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Malachi Stauffer, 8, creates art during the city of Decatur’s first Pan African Festival hosted by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo by Dean Hesse.
In attendance at the Pan African Festival was Decatur Mayor Emerita Elizabeth Wilson who served as the city’s first Black mayor and city commissioner. Wilson played a key role in the desegregation of the Decatur public schools and libraries during the 1960s. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of Capoeira Angola, Low Country Capoeira Angola Society, Eclipse Capoeira and Soul Angoleiro perform during the city of Decatur’s first Pan African Festival hosted by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the vendors during the city of Decatur’s first Pan African Festival hosted by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in the Decatur Square on Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo by Dean Hesse.
