(PHOTOS) ‘Genocide Cannon on the Square’ teach-in

Decatur, GA — On Sunday, Aug. 22, the Decolonize Decatur Committee of Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights organized a “Genocide Cannon on the Square” teach-in at the “Indian War” cannon on the Decatur Square.

The cannon is located by the historic DeKalb County courthouse. The cannon was placed in Decatur in 1906 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and memorializes the removal of indigenous peoples following the Creek Indian War of 1836. The war was a consequence of the Indian Removal Act of 1830, which President Andrew Jackson strongly supported, according to a report from the National Park Service.

Earlier it looked like rain would put a damper on the program, but the skies cleared before the 4 p.m. start time and a group of 20-30 people gathered to listen as local historians and educators spoke about why the monument was built and erected and why the history of the cannon is relevant for students today.

Organizers handed out chalk and encouraged people to write on the sidewalk about what they learned during the event.

Concluding the program, Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Co-Chair Fonta High encouraged educators to take risks.

“Organizers are taking risks all the time,” High said. “We invite you as educators to teach the truth and take risks. Justice requires it of us.”

A petition was passed around and High also asked people to take direct action by telling DeKalb County to remove the cannon.

