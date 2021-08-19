Qualifying for Nov. 2 Decatur Municipal elections ends with most candidates running unopposed

Share









Decatur, GA — Qualifying for Decatur’s Nov. 2 municipal election concluded on Aug. 18.

Out of the five races on the ballot, only two seats will be contested this year. Here is a list of all candidates who qualified:

City Commission

District 2, Post A: Patti Garrett

District 1, Post A: Kelly Walsh, Katie Bell

School Board

District 1, Post A: Hans Utz

At-large: Jana Johnson-Davis

District 2, Post A: Carmen Sulton, Dan Baskerville

To see a map of the City Commission and School Board districts, click here.

All of our Nov. 2 elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com

More information about the Nov. 2 municipal elections

The election will be Nov. 2. Early voting will begin on Oct. 12. The voter registration deadline for the upcoming city elections is Oct. 4. To register to vote, click here.

To see a list of important dates in the 2021 election year, click here.

To learn about qualifying for local elections in Tucker, Clarkston and Stone Mountain, click here.

Voters in DeKalb County are eligible to apply for an absentee ballot beginning today, Aug. 16. The county will hold municipal elections on Nov. 2, as well as a county-wide E-SPLOST vote for DeKalb County schools.

To apply for an absentee ballot:

— Visit the Georgia Secretary of State website: www.sos.ga.gov.

— Complete the absentee ballot application using the state’s official paper form or request an absentee ballot in writing. Use blue or black ink only. Applications can be mailed to the county elections office and voter’s should use this address: DeKalb County Election office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032-1239. Applications can also be submitted through fax, 404-298-4038 or email, [email protected] Voters may send an absentee ballot request for multiple people who live in the same household in the same envelope or email. If an absentee ballot is not mailed to you, contact your county’s elections office. You may still vote in person, either early or on Election Day. An absentee ballot application must be received 11 days prior to the election, which is Oct. 22. In accordance with SB202, a new voting bill signed by Governor Brian Kemp in March, a voter ID is required to apply for an absentee ballot. A Georgia driver’s license, Georgia voter card, U.S. military ID, employee ID issued by any branch of the federal or state government, U.S. Passport, tribal ID, or a document verifying a voter’s name and address – including a paycheck, utility bill, or bank statement – are accepted forms of ID. Voters can obtain a free ID at the DeKalb County Elections office at 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur or at the following locations: – On Aug. 25 from 3-6 p.m. at Doraville Marta Station, 6000 New Peachtree Road, Doraville 30340. — On Aug. 30 from 3-6 p.m. at Indian Creek Marta Station, 3901 Durham Park Road, Stone Mountain 30083. — On Sept. 15 from 3-6 p.m. at Chamblee Marta Station, 5200 New Peachtree Road, Chamblee 303041. — On Sept. 14 from 3-6 p.m. at Kensington Marta Station, 3505 Kensington Road, Decatur 30032.

