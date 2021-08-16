Report: Gov. Kemp plans to hire more healthcare workers, give state employees a ‘vaccine holiday’

Share









Atlanta, GA — As COVID-19 cases in Georgia continue to surge, Gov. Brian Kemp has outlined steps to combat the spread of the virus.

Those steps do not include a statewide mask mandate or a vaccine mandate for state employees.

According to Atlanta INtown, Kemp plans to use state money to hire additional healthcare workers, expand hospital capacities and will close state offices on Sept. 3 as a “vaccine holiday” to encourage employees to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

“I’m asking all state employees who have not yet gotten their shot, to consider scheduling it on or before Sept. 3,” Kemp said, according to INtown.

According to the Department of Public Health, since Friday Aug. 13, the state has reported 14,130 cases, 5,765 antigen positive cases, 37 deaths and 295 hospitalizations. On Aug. 16, DeKalb County reported an average of 457 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks. On July 1, the county reported 27 cases per 100,000 people.

Health Department statistics show the current surge is being driven largely by people who haven’t yet received the COVID-19 vaccine.

