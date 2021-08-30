Sanitation collection will be delayed next week due to Labor Day

Sanitation collection will be delayed next week due to Labor DayThe DeKalb County Sanitation Department.
Decatur, GA — In observance of Labor Day next week, some cities will see changes to sanitation collection schedules next week as government offices are closed on Monday, Sept. 6.
Waste collection in Atlanta will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
In the city of Decatur, Monday trash and recycling pickup is rescheduled to Tuesday, Sept. 7, and Tuesday pick up will be on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The Avondale Estates City Hall will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 8 a.m. There will be no sanitation pick up on Monday, Sept. 6, but citywide pickup will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
— Monday, Sept. 6: Labor Day observed. No sanitation collection service.
— Tuesday, Sept. 7: Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Monday, Sept. 6, will be serviced on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
— Wednesday, Sept. 8: Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, Sept. 7, will be serviced on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
— Thursday, Sept. 9: Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Sept. 8, will be serviced on Thursday, Sept. 9.
— Friday, Sept. 10: Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Sept. 9, will be serviced on Friday, Sept. 10.
The North Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6. The Central Transfer Station, Seminole Road Landfill and Customer Care call center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 7, during normal operating hours.
For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or [email protected], visit www.dekalbsanitation.com, or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.
