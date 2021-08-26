Shawn Mullins to play free concert at Amplify Decatur Music Festival in October

Share









Decatur, GA — Amplify My Community has announced that Shawn Mullins will perform a free concert on Friday, Oct. 1, on the Decatur Square as part of the Amplify Decatur Music Festival. GhostStories and Desmond Champion will also perform. The show is expected to run from 7-11 p.m., according to a press release from Amplify.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Indigo Girls will headline a ticketed event on the Square. The Saturday festival will also feature Old 97’s, Blind Boys of Alabama, The Cactus Blossoms, and Michelle Malone. It will take place from 4-11 p.m.

Tickets for the Oct. 2 event are on sale now. General admission is $60, VIP is $150 and premium VIP is $250.

The Amplify Decatur Music Festival is presented by Lenz. All proceeds will be directed to Decatur Cooperative Ministry to aid their efforts to prevent and alleviate homelessness in Decatur and DeKalb County, according to a press release.

“It’s been a long time coming, and we are so excited to be back in the Square this year celebrating and recognizing DCM in their heroic efforts to help families facing homelessness settle into safe, stable homes and build healthy lives,” said Drew Robinson, president of the Amplify board. “We are eternally grateful to the city of Decatur, Eddie’s Attic, and so many incredible sponsors, especially, Lenz, for making our community stronger through the power of live music.

Amplify is working with the City of Decatur to develop a plan that will ensure public safety and a healthy environment.

During the weekend of Oct. 1-3, The Decatur Book Festival, Decatur Arts Festival, and Decatur Craft Beer Festival will offer a sampling of activities for limited audiences. These events are being operated independently of the Amplify Decatur Music Festival.