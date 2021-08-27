Small Business Spotlight: Hiro Ramen

Share









Decatur, GA — A new Japanese restaurant has come to Decatur. Hiro Ramen opened about six months ago and serves authentic Japanese ramen and sushi and Taiwanese bubble tea.

“So far, business is doing better every month since we opened almost 5 months ago,” Hiro Ramen owner Jack Chang said. “Japanese food is … much healthier food than any other food. I like to serve people healthy food instead.”

Hiro Ramen is a solo venture for the restaurateur.

“I’ve been doing so many different kinds of restaurants, including Chinese, American and Korean, and I’m just trying to try a different kind of adventure,” Chang said. “We are getting there. There’s stable growth. People have very high recommendations.”

The chefs at the restaurant are all from Japan. One chef, Tomoyuki Mirua, has been a sushi chef for many years and has cooked all his life.

Mirua was born in Tokoyo and became passionate about food from an early age. He developed his skills at Hattori Nutrition Cooking College, one of Japan’s top-ranked culinary schools. Before moving to Atlanta in 2007, Mirua took over his family-owned ramen restaurant, according to the Hiro Ramen website.

“He cooked ramen in Japan and [has been] a sushi chef in America for 13 years,” Chang said. “His father has a ramen shop in Japan. After he graduated from cooking school, he took over his father’s store, helping his father for three years.”

Chang described the restaurant and food as having more of an original Japanese style.

“Since day one, our mission has been to provide high-quality Asian food for those who seek skillful cooking and extraordinary dining experience,” the Hiro Ramen website says.

The menu features of variety of appetizers, salads, rice bowls, sushi and nigiri and dessert. The main feature of the menu is the ramen. The restaurant offers 11 different varieties, with broths and noodles made in house, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Options include the Tokyo Shoyu Ramen with noodles in soy sauce soup, chashu, egg, scallion, naruto, bamboo shoots and nori. The menu includes Tan Tan Ramen as well, with noodles in sesame paste and spicy soy sauce soup, prk, scallion, egg, almond nuts and whipped cream.

Hiro’s Taiwanese tea bar serves dirty milk teas made with brown sugar along with classic teas and milk teas, with the option to add boba. The tea bar menu includes slushies and smoothies, fruit teas, fruit juice, espresso and fried snacks, such as Taiwanese chicken nuggets.

Hiro Ramen is located at 1363 Clairmont Road, and is next to Community Q BBQ. The restaurant is closed on Monday and is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Hiro Ramen is open for indoor and outdoor dining and is also available for pickup and delivery through Skipli.

