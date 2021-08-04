The Hatchery announces Micro-Grantees

Share









Atlanta, GA — The Hatchery, Center for Innovation at Emory University has chosen its latest cohort of Inspiration Micro-Grant recipients for summer semester, empowering these students to pursue their innovation and entrepreneurship passions that offer solutions to real world problems, a press release announced.

The Inspiration Micro-Grant program provides Emory students $400 in seed funding and four hours of personal coaching in exchange for approximately 40 hours of work on their passion project.

The current grant term runs through Aug. 20.

The current recipients: Ronald Allen, Michelle Anaba, April Ballard, Erin Brown, Cat Dymond, Tiffany Eberhard, Kierra Grayson, Rachel Harmon, Bridget Hurley, Jonathan Gomez Martin, Akash Shanmugam, Katiana Carey-Simms, and Ashley Wrushan.

The students’ projects range from establishing a scholarship fund specifically for LGBTQ+ survivors of human trafficking to utilizing data science to promote clinical health justice in underprivileged Georgia communities to addressing the need for accessible mental health services and communal creative spaces in the Black community.

Micro-Grant success stories include the “Break Free From Plastic Pledge” signed recently by Emory President Gregory L. Fenves.

“While there are lots of pitch competitions and venture capitalist opportunities, there are very few idea-stage programs to help young innovators at the very outset of their innovation/entrepreneurship journeys to discover, define, and give some initial shape to a solution to a problem they wanted to solve,” said Shannon Clute, PhD., Director of The Hatchery. “The Inspiration Micro-Grant program is intended to fill this need in the Emory – and in the Atlanta – innovation ecosystem.”

Learn more about The Hatchery at https://hatchery.emory.edu/

