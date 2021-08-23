Three will run for two seats on Avondale Estates City Commission

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — Two of Avondale Estates City Commissioners will seek re-election this year and there will be one challenger this year.

In Avondale Estates, all City Commission elections are at-large and the candidates who receive the most votes for City Commission win the election. With three candidates running for two seats, the top two vote getters will fill those seats.

The candidates running this year are:

– Lisa Shortell (Incumbent)

– Lionel Laratte (Incumbent)

– Ricardo Israel Korn

Korn serves on the city’s Board of Appeals.

More information about the Nov. 2 municipal elections

The election will be Nov. 2. Early voting will begin on Oct. 12. The voter registration deadline for the upcoming city elections is Oct. 4. To register to vote, click here.

To see a list of important dates in the 2021 election year, click here.

To learn about qualifying for local elections in Tucker, Clarkston and Stone Mountain, click here.

Voters in DeKalb County are eligible to apply for an absentee ballot beginning today, Aug. 16. The county will hold municipal elections on Nov. 2, as well as a county-wide E-SPLOST vote for DeKalb County schools.

To apply for an absentee ballot:

— Visit the Georgia Secretary of State website: www.sos.ga.gov.