U.S. News & World Report ranks Emory University Hospital No. 1, Emory Saint Joseph’s No. 2

Share









Atlanta, GA – For the 10th year in a row, U.S. News & World Report has ranked Emory University Hospital the No. 1 hospital in Georgia and metro Atlanta in the regional rankings of U.S. News Best Hospitals, a press release said.

Emory University Hospital includes Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital and Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods.

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital ranked No. 2 in Georgia and metro Atlanta, while Emory University Hospital Midtown ranked No. 5 in Georgia and metro Atlanta in regional rankings, known as 2021-22 Best Regional Hospitals.

In 2021-22 Best Hospitals Specialty Rankings, Emory University Hospital ranked nationally in the following adult specialties: Cancer, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery and Urology. The hospital was considered high performing in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Orthopaedics and Pulmonary & Lung Surgery.

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital ranked high performing in Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics, Pulmonary & Lung Surgery and Urology.

Emory University Hospital Midtown ranked nationally in Ear, Nose and Throat for the third year in a row since that program moved to the hospital, and high performing in Cancer and Geriatrics.

Emory Johns Creek Hospital was considered high performing in Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics, Pulmonary & Lung Surgery and Urology.

Emory Rehabilitation Hospital ranked nationally for the first time in the adult specialty of Rehabilitation.

“As the pandemic continues and as hospitals throughout Georgia and the U.S. have focused on and continue to focus on caring for patients with and without COVID-19, we are honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report in this year’s Best Hospitals rankings, both regionally and nationally,” Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare, said in the press release. “Our teams have truly shined this past year in caring for patients and their families in new and different ways, and we are committed to providing exceptional care to those who need us most.”

U.S. News & World Report began publishing hospital rankings in 1990, as “America’s Best Hospitals,” to identify medical centers in various specialties that were best suited for patients whose illnesses pose unusual challenges because of underlying conditions, procedure difficulty, advanced age or other medical issues that add risk. Hospitals are assessed in 15 specialty areas for the rankings. In 12 of the 15 specialties, ranking is determined by an extensive data-driven analysis combining performance measures in three primary dimensions of health care: structure, process and outcomes. In the three other specialties, ranking relies solely on expert opinion. Nearly 5,000 hospitals are evaluated each year.

U.S. News & World Report first published Best Regional Hospitals in 2011. Within a state or major metropolitan area, regional hospital rank is determined by a hospital’s performance in the national adult specialty rankings analysis and by its scores across 17 procedure and condition areas evaluated.

To see the complete list of 2021-22 Best Hospitals rankings, visit here.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.