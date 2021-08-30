What’s happening this week: anti-racism speaker series, gardening classes, Tucker Day

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Several events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including an anti-racism speaker series in Decatur, virtual gardening classes and Tucker Day. The Avondale Estates history exhibit is now open at the DeKalb History Center.

Here’s what is going on this week:

The Haven of Health and Happiness

An exhibit diving into the history of Avondale Estates is now open at the DeKalb History Center. The exhibit will also bring to light details that were forgotten or simply left out of the city’s narrative. Avondale Estates was established in 1924 and was originally called Ingleside. The city developed quickly from mostly farmland into a “home lovers paradise.”

Stone Mountain Farmers Market

The Stone Mountain Farmers Market is open on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the municipal parking lot at 922 Main Street. The market has vendors with products such as fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods and food that is available to go. The market also has a loyalty shopper program and accepts SNAP and Georgia Fresh for Less Programs. The market additionally features music and children’s activities.

Lunch and Learn: A Journey from Column to Book

The DeKalb History Center is hosting a lunch and presentation by Quaye Reed, author of “Outstanding Black Women of Yalobusha County,” on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at noon. Reed will discuss the journey of transforming a newspaper column into a published book. With a large emphasis on oral history and documentation, Reed shares stories of the community in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The event is free to attend at the DeKalb History Center, 101 E. Court Square in Decatur. The event can also be viewed virtually.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

Anti-Racism Speaker Series: How the Trust Deficit in the U.S. Impacts Race Relations

The city of Decatur is hosting the kick-off event of the anti-racism speaker series on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The event will feature a conversation with Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal, authors of “I’m Not Dying with You Tonight” and the upcoming books “Why We Fly.” The discussion will be moderated by Better Together Co-Chair Ed Lee. The panel will explore how people establish trusting interpersonal relationships across racial and cultural differences.

Fleet Feet Wednesday Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur’s Wednesday Run club every week for routes varying from two to four miles. The club is meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. The courses start and end at the store. After the run, the club regroups and walks over to a local business for socializing and special discounts. On the third Wednesdays, the club heads over to East Decatur to support Three Taverns Brewery, 121 New St. The group meets up outside the brewery, and the courses start and end at there.

DeKalb County Cooperative Extension September Gardening Classes

The DeKalb County Cooperative Extension is hosing gardening classes throughout the month of September. The classes are free to attend and will be held virtually. The first class is title seasonal color and will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, at noon. Registration is required to participate in the class.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

Clarkston Streetscape Ribbon Cutting

The city of Clarkston is hosting a ribbon cutting on Friday, Sept. 3, at Refuge Coffee, 4170 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., to celebrate the completion of the city’s streetscape project. The event will start at 7 p.m. with food, music, giveaways and kid’s activities. The ribbon cutting will take place at 8 p.m. and at 8:30 p.m. there will be a fireworks display. Some features of the project include sidewalks, decorative streetlights, benches, resurfaced roads, decorative MARTA bus shelters and many new trees and landscaping.

Fleet Feet Saturday Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. for an open group run. The group meets on Saturday, Sept. 4, in front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., and the run starts and end there. Upon arrival, check in at the table in front of the store and grab a map. Various routes are offered. Bathrooms are available. Water is not available on the course.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Tucker Day

The city of Tucker is hosting Tucker Day on Saturday, Sept. 4, beginning at 9 a.m. on Main Street. The annual street festival features vendors, food, music and a parade. The event has run continuously since 1957, except for in 2020. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will include kids, pets, politicians, local organizations and interest groups. First responders are the grand marshalls of the parade this year. Tucker Optimist Club puts together the parade, and spot are still available.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The Clarkston City Council will meet for a work session on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 0155 Rowland Street.. The meeting will also be available via Zoom.

The Decatur Land Trust meets on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive in Decatur.

Writer Logan C. Ritchie contributed to this article.

