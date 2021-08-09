What’s happening this week: Avondale Estates history exhibit, festivals, local government meetings

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Several events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including the Decatur BBQ, Blues and Bluegrass Festival, the Parliament of Owls Midtown Lantern Parade, and the BeReggae Music and Arts Festival. The Avondale Estates history exhibit is now open at the DeKalb History Center and there are several local government meetings happening this week.

Here’s what is happening this week:

DeKalb County Youth Soccer Registration

Registration is now open for DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs youth soccer. Registration closes on Aug. 16. The program is geared toward youth ages U6-U12 and will focus on skill development, fitness and team training drills. Registration is $40 per child and a birth certificate is required to complete registration.

For more information, click here.

The Haven of Health and Happiness

An exhibit diving into the history of Avondale Estates is now open at the DeKalb History Center. The exhibit will also bring to light details that were forgotten or simply left out of the city’s narrative. Avondale Estates was established in 1924 and was originally called Ingleside. The city developed quickly from mostly farmland into a “home lovers paradise.”

For more information, click here.

Stone Mountain Farmers Market

The Stone Mountain Farmers Market is open on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the municipal parking lot at 922 Main Street. The market has vendors with products such as fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods and food that is available to go. The market also has a loyalty shopper program and accepts SNAP and Georgia Fresh for Less Programs. The market additionally features music and children’s activities.

For more information, click here

Clarkston Career Expo

Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks and the city are working in collaboration with Worksource DeKalb to host the “Back to Basics…Engage Empower, Employ Career and Resource Expo” on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave. Over 30 businesses, including MARTA, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, UPS, FedEx and Grady, are expected to be at the event. Friends of Refugees will be available for resume tips. IRC and Core will also provide first shot COVID-19 vaccines at the career expo. In addition, residents in the 30021 zip code will receive $50 gift cards for local businesses.

For more information, click here.

American Red Cross Blood Drive in Tucker

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tucker Parks and Recreation, 4898 Lavista Road. The Red Cross is also hosting a blood drive on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Tucker First United Methodist Church, 2397 Fourth Street. The blood drive is by appointment only and temperatures will be checked upon arrival.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

For more information, click here.

BeReggae Music and Arts Festival

Atlanta Reggae in the Park was established in 2014 and has grown into the largest free reggae festival in the country. BeReggae Afro Caribbean Music and Arts Festival is a three-day festival and will be held Aug. 13-15 at Piedmont Park. The festival begins on Friday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Atlanta Indie Market will be part of the festival and features a curated selection of locally-based, independent artists, brands, shops and grassroots organizations. The festival will also feature a bonfire, a fun world zone and an augmented reality experience.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Cruise In

Tucker Cruise In is a non-profit, old-fashioned town meet and greet car show located on Main Street in Tucker. The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a wide variety of cars, ranging from antiques to street rods, motorcycles to imports. There is a nominal $5.00 registration fee to enter a car into judging.

For more information, click here.

Decatur BBQ, Blues and Bluegrass Festival

The 20th annual BBQ, Blues and Bluegrass Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. and the festival is from 2 to 10 p.m. The festival features a fantastic musical lineup, great BBQ, lots of refreshments and family-friendly activities. The event is the largest fundraiser for the Community Center of South Decatur and through their grant program dozens of Decatur-based charities receive assistance every year.

For more information, click here.

Parliament of Owls Midtown Lantern Parade

Parliament of Owls is a black and white owl-themed lantern parade based in community participation. Chantelle Rytter and Krewe of Grateful Gluttons will host an owl lantern workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Plaza Patio at Colony Square. The parade will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14. Owls flock at Colony Square Plaza at 8:30 p.m. and the parade step-off will be at 9 p.m. and Black Sheep Ensemble will perform. The parade will start at Colony Square, turn down Crescent Avenue, and make a left onto 11th Street before making its way back down Peachtree to when where it started.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

For more information, click here.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority meets on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 9 a.m. at the Manuel J. Maloof Auditorium, 1300 Commerce Drive in Decatur.

The Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave in Decatur. The meeting will also be available via Zoom.

The Decatur Planning Commission meets on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street. The meeting will also be available via Zoom and the city’s website.

The Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The Decatur Land Trust meets on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 8 a.m. at the Cochran Building at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive in Decatur.

The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

The Decatur Downtown Development Authority meets on Friday, Aug. 13, at 8 a.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street.

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 p.m. for a regular meeting at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street.

