What’s happening this week: Pan African Festival, Hops at the History Center, multiple races

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Several events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including multiple running opportunities, a Pan African festival in Decatur, Hops at the History Center in Decatur and Doggy Con in downtown Atlanta. The Avondale Estates history exhibit is now open at the DeKalb History Center and there are several local government meetings happening this week.

Here’s what is going on this week:

The Haven of Health and Happiness

An exhibit diving into the history of Avondale Estates is now open at the DeKalb History Center. The exhibit will also bring to light details that were forgotten or simply left out of the city’s narrative. Avondale Estates was established in 1924 and was originally called Ingleside. The city developed quickly from mostly farmland into a “home lovers paradise.”

For more information, click here.

Hops at the History Center: Atlanta’s Olympic Resurgence

The DeKalb History Center is hosting Hops at the History Center: Atlanta’s Olympic Resurgence on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. at the history center, 101 East Court Square in Decatur. “Atlanta’s Olympic Resurgence, How the 1996 Games Revived a Struggling City” tells the story of how Atlanta transformed form a city struggling with urban decay, white flight and the legacy of the Jim Crow South to a city of international prominence. The story details the partnership between a strong mayor, local business leaders and Black political leadership who were daring enough to bid on hosting the Olympics and the journey that helped make the city what it is today.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

For more information, click here.

Fleet Feet Wednesday Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur’s Wednesday Run club every week for routes varying from two to four miles. The club is meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. The courses start and end at the store. After the run, the club regroups and walks over to a local business for socializing and special discounts. On the third Wednesdays, the club heads over to East Decatur to support Three Taverns Brewery, 121 New St. The group meets up outside the brewery, and the courses start and end at there.

For more information, click here.

Manufacturing Day in Tucker

The city of Tucker, in collaboration with Tucker-Northlake CID and Tucker Summit CID, is hosting Manufacturing Day on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Stone Ridge Event Center, 1750 Stone Ridge Drive, #A. The event is an opportunity to get updates on what’s happening in the city’s industrial corridor, tour manufacturing facilities, hear speakers and panel discussions featuring industry experts and local business executives, and network with industry professionals. Speakers include Tucker Mayor Frank Auman and Stephen Bridges of JLL Commercial Real Estate. Panel discussions will include topics such as a practitioner view of manufacturing and resources for Tucker businesses.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

For more information, click here.

Women’s Equality Day

Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks, Lithonia Mayor Shameka S. Reynolds, College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom and East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham will participate in a panel discussion on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. to talk about Women’s Equality Day. The panel will be moderated by community organizer and journalist Hannah Joy. The panelists will share their special experiences as African-American female mayors in the metro Atlanta area. The conversation will be broadcast on Facebook Live through the city of Clarkston and Joy’s Facebook pages.

For more information, click here.

Atlanta’s Finest 5K

Join the Atlanta Track Club and the Atlanta Police Foundation on Saturday, Aug 28, at 6:45 a.m. for the Atlanta’s Finest 5K race starting at Pemberton Place, 126 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW. Every year, Atlanta police keep runners and walkers safe during Atlanta Track Club events. The event aims to recognize this effort. Proceeds from the race will benefit the health and well-being of the officers. The deadline to register for the race is Aug. 27 at midnight.

For more information, click here.

REI ATL Relay, 10K and 20K

The team relay, 10k and 20K, road races are presented by REI and Run Social Atlanta, benefitting the Castleberry Hill Neighborhood Association. The relay race will be hosted on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7 a.m. The event will take place at 101 Centennial Olympic Park Drive, near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The relay is limited to 75 teams. This year the races feature a new design for participants, a Run the ATL shirt and rev-up and recovery zone experiences. Attendees who are vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask, although anyone who isn’t vaccinated are asked to wear a mask while not running or walking. All participants should bring their own hydration on the course. Attendees are also asked to maintain social distancing throughout the duration of the event.

For more information, click here.

Fleet Feet Saturday Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. for an open group run. The group meets on Saturday, Aug. 29, in front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., and the run starts and end there. Upon arrival, check in at the table in front of the store and grab a map. Various routes are offered. Bathrooms are available. Water is not available on the course.

For more information, click here.

Paws in the Park in Tucker

Tucker Parks and Recreation is hosting Paws in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Henderson Dog Park, 4000 Henderson Park Road. The free event is a chance for dog owners to bring their fur family to the park and enjoy brunch with Vanilla Crepe, dog toy giveaways and pools for dogs to cool off. Lifeline Animal Services will be available at the event to talk about pet adoptions and accept donations.

For more information, click here.

Doggy Con at Woodruff Park

A week before Dragon Con comes to Atlanta, Woodruff Park will host an opportunity for metro Atlantans and their four-legged friends to get in on the cosplay. Doggy Con is on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon at Woodruff Park, 91 Peachtree Street NW. The event will feature a pet costume pageant, vendors of dog-centric goods and activities, face painting and a green screen photo booth. Food vendors include Refuge Coffee, The Cereal Lab, and Mocha Pops.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Pan African Festival

The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights will celebrate innovation and economic development on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 3 to 8 p.m. on the Decatur Square. The family-focused event will feature music, drums and speakers including Malcom Grassroots Movement, The Black Alliance for Peace and Friends of the Congo. A self-guided walking tour will lead visitors to 11 points of interest around Decatur.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

For more information, click here.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 9 a.m. via Zoom.

The Decatur School Board meets on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave. The meeting will also be available through Zoom.

The Stone Mountain City Council will meet for a special called meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The Avondale Estates City Commission meets on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 5:30 p.m. at the Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza. The meeting will be viewed via Zoom as well.

The Decatur Environmental Sustainability Board will meet on Friday, Aug. 27, at 9 a.m. at the Decatur Public Works Community Room, 2635 Talley Street. The meeting will also be available via Zoom.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.