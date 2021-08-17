What’s happening this week: runs, farmers markets, art festival

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Several events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including multiple running opportunities, an art festival at Piedmont Park and multiple farmers markets. The Avondale Estates history exhibit is now open at the DeKalb History Center and there are several local government meetings happening this week.

Here’s what is going on this week:

The Haven of Health and Happiness

An exhibit diving into the history of Avondale Estates is now open at the DeKalb History Center. The exhibit will also bring to light details that were forgotten or simply left out of the city’s narrative. Avondale Estates was established in 1924 and was originally called Ingleside. The city developed quickly from mostly farmland into a “home lovers paradise.”

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

Fleet Feet Wednesday Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur’s Wednesday Run club every week for routes varying from two to four miles. The club is meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. The courses start and end at the store. After the run, the club regroups and walks over to a local business for socializing and special discounts. On the third Wednesdays, the club heads over to East Decatur to support Three Taverns Brewery, 121 New St. The group meets up outside the brewery, and the courses start and end at there.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

Corky Kell Classic Football

Tucker High School Tigers are prepping to play the Dacula High School Falcons in the 30th Corky Kell Classic, a four-day tournament between 22 high school football teams. The Tigers will play on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 8:30 p.m. The tournament is named for a Carlton “Corky” Kell, a beloved coach at Wheeler High School in Marietta. Kell created the first High School Football Classic in 1992. It was the first event played at the Georgia Dome.

Get Sideways at 37 Main

Get Sideways is a tribute to not one but two decades some of the most fun music that’s ever been recorded, 90’s and 2000’s pop rock. The band is playing on Friday, Aug. 20, at 9:30 p.m. at 37 Main, 106 N. Avondale Road in Avondale Estates. The band has blazed a trail across stages all over the country in their short time together. Get Sideways plays music from All American Rejects to Taylor Swift to Luke Combs to Panic! At the Disco.

Fleet Feet Saturday Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. for an open group run. The group meets on Saturday, Aug. 21, in front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., and the run starts and end there. Upon arrival check in at the table in front of the store and grab a map. Various routes are offered. Bathrooms are available. Water is not available on the course.

Popsicle 5K Race

Run a 5K and finish with nice cold popsicles finishing by Gordon White Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 8 a.m. The course will be an out and back on the West End Trail of the BeltLine, starting and finishing by Gordon White Park, Check-in will be in the park.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Clarkston Health Fair

The city of Clarkston is partnering with multiple organizations to host a health fair on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oasis Day Care Center, 1144 N. Indian Creek Drive. At the event free health screenings and COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered and $50 give cards will be given to vaccine recipients. There will also be a Soccer in the Streets team at the event and free SNAP and WIC benefit registrations.

Piedmont Park Arts Festival

The Piedmont Park Arts Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Piedmont Park, 1215 Piedmont Ave. in Atlanta. The arts festival is a two-day outdoor event with an emphasis on the visual arts and family fun presented by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces. This event will feature up to 250 painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metalwork, glass blowers, jewelers, and crafters. The Festival will also offer artist demonstrations, live acoustic music, a children’s play area, plus festival foods and beverages with healthy alternatives.

Stone Mountain Village Cruise-In

The Stone Mountain Village Cruise-In welcomes all years, makes and models of cars. The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church, 5312 We Mountain Street. The car show has a $10 entry fee and features popular choice awards, prizes and music.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The Clarkston Historic Preservation Committee meets on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 8 a.m. The location for the meeting is to be determined.

The DeKalb County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom and DCTV’s UStream channel.

The Stone Mountain Historic Preservation Commission meets on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The DeKalb County Board of Ethics will meet on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The Tucker Planning Commission meets on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350B.

The Stone Mountain Downtown Development Authority will meet on Monday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The Tucker City Council meets for a work session on Monday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350B.

