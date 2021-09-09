9/11 ceremonies to be held in Avondale Estates, Decatur

9/11 ceremonies to be held in Avondale Estates, DecaturA large American Flag is suspended over the 9/11 Monument, which includes a section of steel from one of the World Trade Center towers, during the DeKalb County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Public Safety Complex in Tucker on Friday, September 11, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — This weekend will mark the 20th anniversary of the attack on the Twin Towers in New York that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001. A few events will be held in Avondale Estates, Decatur and the metro Atlanta area to commemorate the anniversary.
A brief ceremony will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 a.m. at the Dewey Brown Plaza in Avondale Estates to mark the occasion. The plaza is located across the street from Avondale Estates City Hall.
The Decatur High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program is also holding a ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 8:30-9:15 a.m. at the North McDonough Street flagpole.
An open Interfaith service will be hosted by representatives from a variety of faith traditions and the city of Decatur on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Ebster Pavilion, located at West Trinity Place and Electric Avenue. The service will be available in person and via Facebook Live. First responders will be recognized, and Indra Thomas will perform at the service commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged.
Harley-Davidson of Atlanta is commemorating the day with a memorial ride and concert that is being organized in Atlanta. The ride will begin at noon at Harley-Davidson of Atlanta, 501 Thornton Road in Lithia Springs. The overall mileage of the route is 48 miles.
All proceeds will go to Tunnel to Towers, the foundation established by Frank Siller to honor his brother, Stephen, a New York firefighter who died during the attack. Programming with speakers will start at 3 p.m. and live music will begin at 3:30 p.m.
