9/11 ceremonies to be held in Avondale Estates, Decatur

Decatur, GA — This weekend will mark the 20th anniversary of the attack on the Twin Towers in New York that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001. A few events will be held in Avondale Estates, Decatur and the metro Atlanta area to commemorate the anniversary.

A brief ceremony will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 a.m. at the Dewey Brown Plaza in Avondale Estates to mark the occasion. The plaza is located across the street from Avondale Estates City Hall.

The Decatur High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program is also holding a ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 8:30-9:15 a.m. at the North McDonough Street flagpole.