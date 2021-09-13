Agnes Scott College ranked nation’s No. 1 most innovative liberal arts college

Share









Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College has been ranked as the nation’s No. 1 most innovative liberal arts college in the for the fourth consecutive year in the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. Among liberal arts colleges across the country, Agnes Scott also ranked No. 2 for best undergraduate teaching and No. 6 for social mobility.

The college also ranked No. 1, again, for first-year experiences and rose to No. 2 for learning communities, both among all higher education institutions nationwide, according to a press release.

“Agnes Scott continues to be a trailblazer and thought leader in liberal arts education as an institution committed to creating a vibrant and inclusive intellectual community that supports students from first-year orientation through commencement and beyond,” said Leocadia I. Zak, president of Agnes Scott. “We are honored to be recognized as a top institution by U.S. News & World Report and thrilled that our reputation continues to grow around the nation.”

The U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges’ rankings are an important tool as students and families begin to research higher education options. More than 1,400 schools were ranked on 17 measures of academic quality, including: graduation and retention rates, social mobility, faculty resources, financial resources per student and average alumni giving rate. Data is collected each spring and summer directly from the schools, while a peer assessment survey to college and university leadership collects additional information to calculate undergraduate academic reputation, the press release states.

Agnes Scott College represents a diverse, progressive community focused on leadership development, global learning and professional success. More than 60% of the student body represent communities of color, with 33% being African American and 15% Hispanic. Over 40% are eligible for the Pell Grant and 32% are first-generation college students, both indicators of socioeconomic diversity and opportunities for social mobility. Highlights of Agnes Scott’s curriculum include a first-year global immersion experience, integrated digital literacy focus and ongoing career exposure opportunities.

“The programs and curriculum at Agnes Scott represent a very modern approach to liberal arts education that provides opportunities for our students to grow into social, political and economic game changers,” noted Zak. “I can’t wait to see the next generation of scientists, elected officials, advocates, entrepreneurs and more that emerge from our classrooms.”

