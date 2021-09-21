Argument outside Toomer Elementary leads to shots fired, temporary lockdown

Share









Atlanta, GA — A dispute between families at Toomer Elementary led to shots being fired and the school placed temporarily into lock-down mode.

The incident happened between 7:30 and 8 a.m., according to a spokesperson for Atlanta Public Schools.

“This morning after drop off, two groups of families were involved in an argument that led to shots being fired near the school,” the spokesperson said. “The school was not the target. Still, out of an abundance of caution the school was placed on a brief lockdown due to the proximity of the incident. All students and staff at Toomer ES are safe and the school is operating on a normal schedule. APSPD and APD have identified all parties involved and the investigation is ongoing.”

No injuries were reported.

