Atlanta Watershed Management facilities to get solar panels through Solar Atlanta program

Atlanta, GA — The city of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management has announced six facilities will be equipped with solar panels in the first phase of the Solar Atlanta program.

The program is directed by the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and is part of Solar Atlanta, a renewable energy initiative that aims to install solar panels at 28 municipal facilities, according to a press release.

“Clean, renewable energy sources are investments that advance the city’s efforts to combat climate change and further our commitment to sustainability—saving millions of tax dollars a year in the process,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. “The Solar Atlanta program not only reduces our dependence on fossil fuels, but leaves a more sustainable, equitable city for future generations.”

The installations are made possible through a Solar Energy Procurement Agreement with Cherry Street Energy, which allows the city to access solar power with no upfront costs.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Mayor’s Office of Resilience, Cherry Street Energy, and other City Departments in the effort to reduce our carbon footprint,” DWM Commissioner Mikita Browning said in a press release. “Once installed at these six facilities, which include the Chattahoochee and Hemphill Water Treatment Plants, these solar panels will provide a significant energy-cost savings.”

Cherry Street Energy works with cities, businesses and institutions to provide renewable energy. They partner with Georgia Power and set up solar projects at no cost to their customers. The customers pay directly for solar energy.

“This partnership with the Department of Watershed Management reflects the City of Atlanta’s continued leadership and commitment to renewable energy,” Cherry Street Energy CEO Michael Chanin said.

Atlanta’s Chief Sustainability Officer Shelby Busó said that Clean Energy Atlanta is the city’s plan to equitably transition to 100% clean energy by 2035.