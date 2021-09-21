Atlanta writer partners with local businesses for voting rights fundraiser

Share









Atlanta, GA — Local writer Austin L. Ray has launched another fundraiser in support of voting rights.

The fundraiser ends on Sept. 26, according to a press release.

Here’s how it works:

– People Venmo their donations to @austinlouisray.

– He splits 100% of the proceeds between New Georgia Project and the Asian American Advocacy Fund, organizations which use the money to civically engage people all over Georgia while fighting for voting rights.

– Along the way, he partners with local artists and businesses for giveaways.

Ray tells Decaturish that donors can expect gift card and merchandise giveaways from the likes of Inner Voice Brewing, Evergreen Butcher + Baker, Argosy, Tesoro, Wrecking Bar Brewpub, and more this week, according to the press release. During the first day of the fundraiser, 42 people donated a total of $2,340.

“I’m always blown away by how much good we can do when folks get together on the internet and have some fun,” Ray says. “And it helps me sleep better at night, if we’re being totally honest.”

Here’s some more information about Ray and his fundraising efforts:

