Avondale Estates City Commission to discuss town green commercial development proposal

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting immediately followed by a work session. The City Commission meetings are held in person at City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and will be available via Zoom.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To join the meeting via phone, dial 301.715.8592 and use webinar ID: 838 7197 5072. To view the meeting agendas, click here.

During the work session, Jerry Miller of Fabric Developer will present a proposal for the commercial development of the town green.

The Avondale Estates City Commission broke ground on the town green project on June 30, alongside City Manager Patrick Bryant, Downtown Development Authority Chair Dave Deiters and some of the consultants who have worked on the project along the way. Construction is ongoing and work is anticipated to be finished in several months.

The project includes the construction of four-acres of the land. About two acres will be a park and the other two acres will be an interim solution and potential commercial solution. The site is located along Highway 278/ North Avondale Road between Lake and Oak Streets.

The original scope of the project included the mixed-use commercial development, but Bryant said at the Feb. 10 City Commission meeting that the commercial element is not feasible at this time. In its place, the developers planned to construct an open-air green space that can be used as for things like food trucks or event platforms.

Additionally, the board will discuss the draft of the comprehensive development plan. The plan is updated every five years per state law. The comprehensive plan is a long-range action plan that guides investment, allocation of services and development. City staff, with help from the Atlanta Regional Commission, has updated the Avondale Estates’ comprehensive plan.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.