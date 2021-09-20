Candidates for Avondale Estates City Commission to appear on Decaturish Twitch forum

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — Decaturish.com on Monday, Sept. 20, will hold a Twitch forum for the candidates running for Avondale Estates City Commission.

And if you want to ask questions about issues that matter to you, you’ll have an opportunity to do so during the forum.

The forum begins at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live via Decaturish.com’s Twitch channel, which you can see by clicking here. The forum will be recorded and uploaded to the Decaturish YouTube channel, which you can find by clicking here.

The election is Nov. 2 and early voting starts Oct. 12. Two seats on the City Commission will be on the ballot in November. The commissioners are all elected at-large, not for specific districts. Three candidates are running for the two seats. The winners will be the two candidates who receive the most votes.

The candidates running this year are:

– Lisa Shortell (Incumbent)

– Lionel Laratte (Incumbent)

– Ricardo Israel Korn

During the forum, members of the public will be able to ask questions by creating a Twitch account and following the Decaturish Twitch channel. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.) If you would rather submit a question in advance, send an email to [email protected] and put “Candidate questions” in the subject line.

Candidates will get their Zoom link at 5:30 p.m. and must be in the room by 6 p.m. or the forum will start without them. Candidates are encouraged to secure stable internet and a computer with a decent camera and microphone. Opening statements: 3 minutes for each candidate Q&A: Each candidate will have 3 minutes to answer each question, with one-minute responses as needed If time permits and the candidates agree to it in advance, candidates may have an opportunity to ask each other a question at the end of the forum. Closing statements: 2 minutes for each candidate

All of our elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com. These forums and our elections coverage would not be possible without financial support from our readers. If you appreciate our efforts to keep you informed, please visit supportmylocalnews.com to become a paying supporter of Decaturish.

More information about the Nov. 2 municipal elections

The election will be Nov. 2. Early voting will begin on Oct. 12. The voter registration deadline for the upcoming city elections is Oct. 4. To register to vote, click here.

To look up your voter information, including a sample ballot, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page by clicking here.

To see a list of important dates in the 2021 election year, click here.

Voters in DeKalb County are eligible to apply for an absentee ballot. The county will hold municipal elections on Nov. 2, as well as a county-wide E-SPLOST vote for DeKalb County schools.

To apply for an absentee ballot:

— Visit the Georgia Secretary of State website: www.sos.ga.gov.