Changes made to polling places in Chamblee, Doraville, Stonecrest and Clarkston

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County is preparing for municipal elections and an E-SPLOST, education tax question, on Nov. 2. Voters will cast a ballot for mayors, city council members, city commissioners and more across the county.

But some polling places are changing from year’s prior, DeKalb County Elections announced on Friday, Sept. 3. Voters in Chamblee, Doraville, Stonecrest and Clarkston should take heed to new polling place locations for election day.

Erica Hamilton, director of DeKalb County Elections, said due to construction and real estate, changes were required to four locations. The changes include:

— Chamblee/Chamblee 2 precinct will vote at Chamblee Public Safety/Municipal Court, 4445 Buford Highway NE, Chamblee 30341.

— Doraville North and South precinct will vote at Doraville Civic Center, 3770 Central Ave., Doraville 30340.

— Memorial South precinct will vote at Georgia Piedmont Technical College-Clarkston, 495 N. Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston 30021.

— Stonecrest precinct will vote at Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest 30038.

Board member Karli Swift suggested “a cadence of communication” to voters about changes.

Hamilton confirmed that voters will be notified by mail of changes. DeKalb County Elections office will post signs with new polling place information, and staff will be onsite at former locations to guide voters to the correct polling place.

New election law, SB202, requires an approved form of ID to vote by absentee ballot. Free IDs are now available at the Elections office on Memorial Drive. Additional outreach materials will be distributed to registered voters, Hamilton said.

DeKalb County Elections held a mobile drive for free voter IDs in August, which will continue this month on:

— Sept. 14 from 3-6 p.m. at Kensington Marta Station, 3505 Kensington Road, Decatur 30032; and

— Sept. 15 from 3-6 p.m. at Chamblee Marta Station, 5200 New Peachtree Road, Chamblee 303041.

During advance voting, registered voters are allowed to vote at any of the DeKalb County advance voting locations. On Election Day, voters must vote at their designated precinct as SB202 prohibits the use of provisional ballots apart from the final two hours of voting in the evening.

“We encourage voters to familiarize themselves with our advance voting locations and hours of operations. If you’re voting in-person, masks are encouraged and don’t forget your photo ID,” Hamilton said.

Early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays from Oct. 12 to Oct. 29, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23.

The early voting locations are:

— Berean Christian Church Family Life Center, 2197 Young Road, Stone Mountain 30088;

— Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Drive, Atlanta 30317;

— County Line-Ellenwood Library, 4331 River Road, Ellenwood 30294;

— Voter Registration and Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur 30032;

— Dunwoody Public Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody 30338;

— Lynwood Recreation Center, 3360 Osborne Road, Brookhaven 30319;

— Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker 30084; and

— Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest 30038

Absentee ballots are issued by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. They must be returned to the county elections office by Oct. 22. Drop box locations will be announced at a later date, according to Hamilton. Check your voter registration status, learn more about how SB202 is changing the election this year and more here.

Continue to follow DecaturishVotes.com for all local election news.

