Crash at North Decatur and Superior results in citation for driver

Decatur, GA — One of Decatur’s most notorious intersections saw another crash on Sept. 15.

Police at 3:55 p.m. responded to the crash at the intersection of North Decatur Road and Superior Avenue.

“The … investigation revealed, a white Mazda truck was attempting to turn north onto Superior Avenue from North Decatur Road,” Sgt. John Bender said. “A white Nissan Juke was traveling westbound on North Decatur Road at the same intersection. The Mazda failed to yield while making the left turn and struck the Nissan. The driver of the Mazda was issued a citation for failure to yield while turning left. A passenger in the Nissan was on the way to the hospital at the time of the accident for a medical emergency. An ambulance was summoned to the scene in order to assist the passenger with that emergency and facilitate their transportation to the hospital.”

The intersection has been the scene of numerous crashes over the years and calls to improve things haven’t yielded any results.

Proposed improvements to the intersection were part of an updated Community Transportation Plan the City Commission adopted in 2018.

The transportation plan suggests widening North Decatur Road to create a left-turn lane. It calls for a new warning signal and signage, high visibility cross walks and a pedestrian refuge in the median on the west side of the intersection. Making the improvements could be a costly endeavor. It will require 12 feet of right of way and the relocation of the existing retaining wall on the northeast corner.

Mayor Patti Garrett has said it could cost $1.5 million. She told Decaturish that the intersection is complicated because most of North Decatur Road is in unincorporated DeKalb County.

There’ve been no improvements to the intersection since then, Mayor Pro Tem Tony Powers confirmed.

“Part of the issue is, part of it is in the county, but nothing has happened,” Powers said. “… We talked about it briefly in 2019, and COVID hit. It’s one of the long-term intersection discussions.”

