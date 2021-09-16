Decatur Book Festival to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decatur Book Festival is returning for in-person events on Saturday, Oct. 2. Participants are encouraged to register for the events in advance and follow strict safety protocols, which includes showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination or providing a negative COVID-19 test.

To register for the Book Festival, click here.

The theme this year is “Diverse Voices Building Community” and the event will be held at First Baptist Church of Decatur, 2021 DBF Planning Committee Chair Rosemary Magee said.

She added that following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and adhering to the protocols of the First Baptist Church of Decatur, festival organizers are taking the following steps to promote safety:

— Proof of completed COVID-19 vaccination is required for anyone entering the church. In the rare event of a misplaced COVID-19 card, please provide proof of a negative test taken Wednesday, Sept. 29 or later and be prepared to sign a vaccine verification statement.

— Face masks must be worn properly over the nose and the mouth at all times on the entire church property, including outdoors.

— Attendance indoors is capped at less than 50% of capacity, with alternating rows left vacant.

— The Children’s Picture Book Panel (11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.) will be held in an open-air tent on the church grounds.

The festival is making a permanent switch to the first weekend of October, rather than Labor Day weekend. The book festival is presented by Emory University and will be a limited, one-day event with five author events. The program will honor the festival’s commitment to showcasing a variety of voices, connecting readers and writers and encouraging empathy through reading and creative expression.

